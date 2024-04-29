Tim, aged 74, said: "I was truly honoured to receive my services to the community award from The High Sheriff of Dyfed, Professor Hughes. I've been part of New Quay RNLI for over 16 years and encourage anyone to take part. It's a great institution to be involved with. I've always had strong connections to the sea being a keen kayaker and boatman and I’ll continue to support New Quay RNLI as being a volunteer and saving lives at sea is deeply rooted in me."