A LIFEBOAT stalwart has receivd an award for his services to the local community.
Long-standing member of New Quay RNLI, Tim Richards, has been presented with an award from the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Professor Medwin Hughes for valuable services to the community.
The High Sheriff Awards are a mark of distinction and recognition given to volunteers, groups and public servants based in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire who are making a significant contribution to society through enhancing safety and cohesion in our communities.
Stalwart volunteer of New Quay RNLI from shore crew to fundraising, Tim has been part of the crew for over 16 years and has held many positions from shore crew to Chair of New Quay RNLI Fundraising Group including working overseas but always returning to New Quay RNLI.
Tim, aged 74, said: "I was truly honoured to receive my services to the community award from The High Sheriff of Dyfed, Professor Hughes. I've been part of New Quay RNLI for over 16 years and encourage anyone to take part. It's a great institution to be involved with. I've always had strong connections to the sea being a keen kayaker and boatman and I’ll continue to support New Quay RNLI as being a volunteer and saving lives at sea is deeply rooted in me."
Alice Coleman, RNLI Community Manager added: “We would also like to congratulate Tim for his well-deserved award and thank him for all his hard work over the years with the New Quay RNLI crew and with the New Quay RNLI fundraising group. It’s volunteers like Tim who are an integral part of the organisation and ensure the RNLI can continue to save lives at sea.”