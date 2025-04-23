“Barcud is a not-for-profit housing association largely funded by tax payers, registered as a Community Benefit Society under the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014. This legal structure is specifically designed for organisations whose purpose is to serve and benefit the wider community. Yet Barcud’s actions in New Quay are having the opposite effect restricting access, damaging the local economy, and undermining the needs of both residents and visitors.