A SPECIAL memorial award is to be set up in memory of Lampeter councillor, Hag Harris.
The University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Lampeter Town Council have announced that a memorial award has been created in memory of the late town and county councillor, Hag Harris.
Hag was an alumnus of Lampeter University and established a business Hags Record Store in the town.
Representing Lampeter in many official capacities he was a tremendous all-round achiever of the highest calibre, and an extremely popular and well-known individual. Hag’s sudden passing came as an immense shock in May 2022, and therefore this award has been created as a legacy to Hag.
Both UWTSD and Lampeter Town Council are encouraging applications for the Memorial Award from those fulfilling the criteria.
Gwilym Dyfri Jones, Provost for the Lampeter Campus said: “The University of Wales Trinity Saint David is very proud to be able to support this special award. Councillor Hag Harris was a former student of the University and a friend of the organisation for many years. We look forward to honouring a local individual with this honour established in his name.”
Lampeter Town Council Mayor Helen Thomas added: “Lampeter Town Council are delighted to be working in partnership with UWTSD to launch an award in memory of the late Councillor Hag Harris. Hag was a former Mayor and serving Town Councillor and County Councillor. Therefore we encourage applications from people in the Lampeter electoral ward as a way of keeping Hag’s memory alive.”
Applicants must be sixteen or over and need to be a resident within the Lampeter Electoral Ward for the Town Council. Consideration will be given to those wishing to pursue areas of music, business, education and training or sport as these were of particular interest to Hag.
The application should be from individuals only and multiple applications from the same individual cannot be accepted. Unfortunately, applications cannot be received from organisations and groups. The award could be spent on revenue or capital items, for example purchasing equipment, tuition fees or the costs to attend a conference. This would be decided between the successful applicant and the award panel. The application should also, where possible, indicate how the award would benefit not only the individual but also to others e.g., by providing training or support to others.
Completed applications should be sent to The Clerk, Lampeter Town Council, Town Clerks Office, 7 Treherbert Street, Cwmann, Lampeter SA48 8EP or email to [email protected] For further details please contact Mayor Councillor Helen Thomas [email protected]