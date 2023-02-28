The application should be from individuals only and multiple applications from the same individual cannot be accepted. Unfortunately, applications cannot be received from organisations and groups. The award could be spent on revenue or capital items, for example purchasing equipment, tuition fees or the costs to attend a conference. This would be decided between the successful applicant and the award panel. The application should also, where possible, indicate how the award would benefit not only the individual but also to others e.g., by providing training or support to others.