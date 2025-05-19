One month ago the owners of Ty Glyn in Ciliau Aeron near Lampeter welcomed guests to a grand opening celebration with an unforgettable day of music, community, and celebration.
The afternoon featured exceptional performances from Gwasanaeth Cerdd Ceredigion and Ser Aeron, setting the tone for things to come.
As evening fell, a line-up of local talent—including acclaimed soprano singer Gwawr Edwards and saxophonist Tom Butler—delighted attendees with captivating performances.
The event marked a triumphant beginning for Ty Glyn, with more events planned throughout the year as the hotel continues to grow as a destination for both locals and visitors.
This month also sees the hotel introduce their relaxed and cosy afternoon tea menu.