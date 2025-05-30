An orchestra in Ceredigion will raise money for their musical friends in Ukraine.
Lampeter Chamber Orchestra are pleased to announce that their summer string concert will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, 5 July in The Old Hall, UWTSD, Lampeter.
The exciting programme will include Telemann’s Viola Concerto in D Major with soloist Rhiannon Fentiman making a welcome return, as well as Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings and Britten’s Simple Symphony.
Tickets are £10 (students, refugees and children free) and are available from
https://summerstrings25.eventbrite.co.uk/.
There will be a collection to support members of the Zaporizhzhya Academic Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.
Lampeter Chamber Orchestra (Cerddorfa Siambr Llambed) is a community orchestra “always willing to accept new players, especially strings!”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.