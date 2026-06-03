An award-winning indie-folk band is launching their debut album this month.
Lo-fi Jones, the creation of brothers Siôn and Liam Rickard, Rolando Bertrand Ruiz and Badger Brown, has been described as an ‘excellent home brew’ by BBC’s Adam Walton; ‘take one sip, and it might take you somewhere you weren’t expecting’ - words that ring true for this record.
When they’re not winning at the National Eisteddfod and Ireland’s Pan-Celtic Festival, they can be found performing around the Dyfi Valley with their eclectic, multilingual sound.
Their long-awaited debut album Coming Sŵn launches on 12 June at art space Sploj, followed by a national tour.
Speaking about the album, lead vocalist Siôn, who also plays harmonica, accordion and saxophone, said: “Some songs were written when we were teenagers; others are much newer.
“We’re chaotic, obsessive, and it’s probably a miracle we finished the record — but we’re excited about what comes next.”
Mostly recorded at Borth’s Our Lady Studio, the album opens with a rhythmic, syncopated thrum of nylon strings as fiddle and harmonica deliver an upbeat rendition of ‘Diofal yw’r Aderyn’.
The band then veer off the beaten track, moving between genres and moods — playful, lyrical, reflective, and subversive.
Original songs tackle everything from broken toasters to refugees, climate change, and the language, landscapes and communities of Wales.
Rolando, on bass and drums, said: “With the music we make, we want to take the Welsh heritage — the folk, the stories, the storytelling of the people and Cymru — and bring it to life through the visions of people from different backgrounds, like myself, from Nicaragua.
“Channelling the contemporary stories we all carry, through the language of the land.”
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