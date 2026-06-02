Côr Dyffryn Arth Choir's summer concert will be at Canolfan Ysgol Cribyn at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 24 June.
Harpist, Alwena Owen, and local schoolchildren will also be performing.
Alwena, from Llanllwni, has won the National Eisteddfod competition for harp under-16s.
The community choir meets every Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Aberaeron under the leadership of Mali Lewis and accompanied by Ian Walden.
The varied programme includes songs in English, Welsh, Latin and Ukrainian, including a specially commissioned medley of Welsh folk songs and a sea shanty and a piece composed by a choir member.
The choir will be using our new keyboard, bought with grants from CAVO Age-Ceredigion and Ceredigion County Council.
Tickets are £5 and under-18s free of charge.
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