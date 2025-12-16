Calls have been made to back local businesses and shop locally this Christmas.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor made the call to constituents this festive season as he kicked-off Small Business Saturday.
Mr ap Gwynfor made the appeal following a visit to several independent businesses in Criccieth, including Siop Del and Y Deli Newydd on the High Street.
During his visit, he praised the creativity, resilience, and community spirit shown by local traders, highlighting their vital role in sustaining the local economy.
He said: “Small businesses such as Siop Del and Y Deli Newydd in Criccieth are the backbone of our communities.
“By shopping locally, we not only find unique gifts and quality products, but we also help keep jobs and investment in our area. Every pound spent locally makes a real difference.
“Times are tough for many small businesses, with rising costs and increased competition from online giants. When we choose to shop local, we’re helping to keep these businesses alive.
“Small Business Saturday is a great reminder that we can all play a part in strengthening our communities. Every purchase helps a family, supports local jobs, and helps sustain our high streets.
“Criccieth is home to an incredible array of small independent businesses - from gift shops and artisan food producers to cafés and craft stores.
“Each one brings something unique to our community. Supporting them means preserving that character which makes the town so special.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.