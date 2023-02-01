However, for people living for the most of human history without a ready, reliable source of instant light, this revelation must have carried with it an overwhelming relief and optimism. They had survived the worst ravages of winter and there was hope that better times were on the way. Ironically, late winter/ early spring, were often the leanest of times for people depending on subsistence agriculture. Though last year’s harvest would have been dried, salted or pickled; fresh vegetables stored in pits in the ground lined with straw to help preserve them and the meat from animals which couldn’t be cared for over the winter carefully processed; by February, not much would be left and some of that would be inedible.