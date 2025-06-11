The Bala Lake Railway Society is raising funds for signalling equipment.
To raise the profile of the appeal, Society Chairman Tim Williams, Joe Stevens, Peter Newhouse and Dave Rutt – will take a hand-propelled pump trolley from Llanuwchllyn to Bala and back on Sunday, 20 July.
This is no mean feat, as the trolley has not travelled beyond Pant-yr-hen-felin, about two thirds of the way along the line, and rarely leaves the yard.
If you want to encourage them to complete the challenge, donate to the President’s appeal at https://tinyurl.com/blrs-pres-50.
The Pump Trolley will leave Llanuwchllyn at around 4.20pm. Feel free to go along and show your support in person.
