Surgeons from across Europe have visited Ysbyty Gwynedd to learn about the hospital’s use of robotic knee replacements.
The surgeons from Poland, Slovakia, Romania and the UK observed operations carried out by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Muthu Ganapathi.
Ysbyty Gwynedd has pioneered robotic knee replacements since 2022 and is the only NHS hospital in Wales to offer this.
Mr Ganapathi and colleagues Agustin Soler, Koldo Azura, Amir Azam and Ashok Goel have carried out more than 250 robotic knee replacements using the ROSA robotic system.
Mr Ganapathi said: “Traditionally bone cuts were made with a ‘one shape fit all’ approach but there is increasing recognition that a personalised approach maybe better. With this approach, the bone cuts are personalised to match as closely to the individual patient’s knee shape. The precision of the robot allows us to do personalised bone cuts.
“With this approach recovery seems to be faster and less painful compared to traditional knee replacements.”
Sion Quinn, Ysbyty Gwynedd Clinical Lead for Trauma and Orthopaedic Physiotherapy added: “Since the establishment of robotic surgery we have seen patients recovering faster with less pain after their knee replacements.
“Within the NHS we are always looking at ways to improve patient experience and with the introduction of these robotic knees we have seen improvement in patient outcomes.”
Last year, Zimmer Biomet (ROSA robot) recognised Ysbyty Gwynedd as an official training centre for robotic knee replacements for surgeons across the UK and Europe which has led to interest further afield in this type of procedure.
Dr Jozef Almási, a Senior Consultant Surgeon from Slovakia was full of Ysbyty Gwynedd’s team. He said: “It was truly eye-opening to learn from their expertise in personalised knee replacements. We greatly appreciate your generosity in sharing your knowledge with us.”
The use of the robot has also created further benefits by establishing an industry funded advanced Hip and Knee Robotic Fellowship role at Ysbyty Gwynedd, providing the opportunity for senior surgeons across the UK to work with the robotic team for six months and get trained in robotics before applying for their consultant posts.
Current Robotic Fellow, Orthopaedic Surgeon Ashok Singh, has already completed his Orthopaedic training in London and chose this fellowship to advance his skills.
He said: “I was attracted to this Fellowship as the skill sets it offered was unique for this fellowship. It isn’t just the robotic technique I am having the opportunity to learn it is also other techniques such as the direct anterior approach which is a minimally invasive technique for total hip arthroplasty and Oxford Uni knees.
Mr Ganapathi added: “We are delighted with the feedback we are receiving from our Fellows since it was established last year – it’s been such a positive experience for them and us as consultants.
“The ROSA has helped us put Ysbyty Gwynedd and the health board on the map for innovation and how we are constantly trying to improve our service and ensure we always have the best outcomes for our patients.”
