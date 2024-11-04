Bala Rugby Club’s desire to sell booze has sparked concerns over anti-social behaviour, parking and traffic issues.
A premises licence application has been made to Gwynedd Council because the club wants to sell alcohol during games throughout the rugby season (September-May), at the Maes y Gwyniad, Heol Tegid.
Fourteen objections have been received from the public including some from people living on nearby Glannau Tegid and Trem y Ffridd.
One public observations reads: “There is great concern that allowing the club to sell alcohol will create anti-social behaviour in the area.”
There was also “concern over disruption due to vehicles coming and going around the clock and customers coming and going from the club”.
The objectors added: “Parking problems already exist when activities are held at the club.
“Concerns are that this problem will increase if people stay there later.”
Another issue raised is that “the club is located close to Llyn Tegid and the proposed railway line, which raises concerns for public safety if people walk home intoxicated”.
Fears also include “an increase in cases of property vandalism adjacent to the club”.
North Wales Police have “no objections”, however, reporting that: “This site has operated the sale of alcohol using a Temporary Events Notice on several occasions, without cause for concern.
“There is no incident of crime and disorder associated with this site.”
The fire service, council’s public protection team and local councillor also have no objections.
The community council gave its support, with conditions.
They said: “Some were concerned about the impact of the development on residents of Glannau Tegid and Trem y Ffridd, located close to the rugby club.
“The town council’s final decision was to support the application, subject to the modification of the permitted hours, and the council’s recommendation was that the hours should be limited to 1pm-9pm.”
In response, the applicants had recommended measures, including “promoting responsible alcohol consumption” and making sure that “customers respectfully leave the premises”.
They would also “deal immediately with any unsociable behaviour,” have a Challenge 25 policy in place, and operate a “zero tolerance for drug use and threatening and criminal behaviour”.
Risk assessments would also be “regularly completed and reviewed, including fire risk”.
They added: “Doors and windows would also be kept closed when possible to reduce noise.”
The council’s central licensing sub-committee will decide on the matter, when it meets on Monday, 11 November. The recommendation was to grant the application.