Bangor University will launch a new resource for employers who want to recruit Welsh speakers.
The Bilingual Workforce Recruitment Pack will be unveiled at the university’s Reichel Hall between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Friday, 29 November.
Employers are urged to sign up for this free event, which is open to the public and organised as part of the Arfor Challenge Fund scheme.
The day's programme includes an introduction to the pack, which has been specially designed to support organisations across Wales to recruit staff with Welsh language skills.
It includes a Good Practice Toolkit offering practical advice for organisations recruiting staff with Welsh language skills, as well as a typology of Welsh speakers’ migration decisions, helping employers identify and target potential candidates with Welsh language abilities.
There will be panel discussions with employers and young people sharing their experiences and best practices for recruiting Welsh speakers.
The event will also feature experts from Wales and the Basque Country who will discuss their work in minority language communities and will offer insights into strategies for fostering diverse and bilingual workplaces.
Panellists include Arwel Williams from Bangor University, Oihan Zubizarreta Iribecampos, from EMUN an organisation that helps companies with Basque language training and Aitor Zuberogoitia Espìlla from Mondragon University in the Basque Country,
Employers taking part include Iwan Thomas, from Planed, Menna Jones, from Ffalabalam, Non Davies from Ceredigion County Council and Emily Roberts, from M-SParc, Bangor University’s science park.
Project lead Dr Cynog Prys, Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Social Policy at Bangor University’s School of History, Law and Social Sciences, said: “We’re hugely excited to be launching the Bilingual Workforce Recruitment Pack, which will give employers in Wales the resources they need as they look to recruit Welsh speakers.
“We’ve got an event brimming with interesting talks and discussions where we will be launching this innovative new resource, and we urge any employers who want to recruit bilingually to come along.”
Refreshments and simultaneous translation will be provided as will.
Visit https://forms.gle/d3DhCJgU4FByeKdJ8 by 22 November to book a place.