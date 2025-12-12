People across North Wales are benefitting from easier access to eye care, thanks to new services developed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB).
BCUHB has been working with local optometry practices to expand the range of care available in the community, so more patients can be assessed and treated without having to visit hospital eye departments.
A growing number of optometrists across North Wales are now qualified in Independent Prescribing (IP), enabling them to diagnose, manage and treat a variety of urgent eye problems.
Since launching earlier this year, the new service has supported more than 2,000 patients, reducing pressure on hospital services, GPs, pharmacies and emergency departments.
Kelly Gibson, BCUHB Optometric Advisor, said: “We’ve been focused on building a sustainable workforce within primary care by supporting and upskilling optometrists. IP has shown how optometrists can safely manage patients in the community and reduce demand on hospital services.
“Our long-term goal is to have even more optometrists with this qualification, so patients can access timely, high-quality care closer to home. These new services make it easier for people to get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”
Dyfan Jones, Optometrist at Specsavers Porthmadog and Caernarfon, said: “We’re really pleased to see optometry services continuing to expand and bring more care closer to home. As independent prescribers, we can ease pressures on GP practices and Emergency Departments by providing enhanced eye care services directly in the community.
“We strongly encourage everyone to have routine eye tests every two years. Many conditions, including glaucoma, have far better outcomes when detected early, and regular checks are one of the most effective ways to protect your long-term eye health.”
Manon Haf, Chair of the North Wales Regional Optometric Committee, added: “These developments directly benefit our communities and reflect a strong partnership between local optometrists and the health board.”
