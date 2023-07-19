The owners of a business in Barmouth have spoken of their delight at featuring in a list of the best fish and chip shops in the UK in a national newspaper.
The Mermaid Fish Bar in Barmouth has made it into the top 10 of The Times newspaper’s list of the top 18 best fish and chip shops in the UK.
Listing the Gwynedd chip shop at no 10, The Times said: “What beverage pairs best with fish and chips?
Champagne? An unoaked chardonnay? A pint of bitter? All are good, but none beats a mug of tea.
“In most chippies that’s a teabag on a string in a polystyrene cup, but at the Mermaid (established 1964) it comes out of a metal pot, strong and slightly overstewed — the perfect accompaniment to a crunchy fillet of battered cod and crisp yet fluffy chips.
“The owners, Will and Nina Huntley, could gentrify their menu and halve their portions to appeal to the green-wellie crowd, but there’s no place in Barmouth for an unoaked chardonnay. Cod and chips £8 (themermaidfishbarbarmouth.co.uk).”
Responding to the news that they came 10th in the The Times’ list, the owners told the Cambrian News: “We would just like to say thank you very much for the recognition from The Times, and thank you to all our loyal customers for their support.
“We have an amazing team at the Mermaid who work very hard to serve you delicious, fresh food, so thank you to them!
“We all look forward to welcoming you back soon.”
Taking the top spot in The Times’ list is Whitehead’s Fish & Chips in Hornsea, East Riding, Yorkshire.
Les and Rita’s Fish Bar in Rhyl came second.
The Mermaid Fish Bar, which can be found on Jubilee Road in Barmouth, and Les and Rita’s are the only two fish and chip shops in Wales to have made The Times’ list.