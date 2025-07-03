10. Gwyl Machynlleth Festival at MOMA Machynlleth (17 – 24 August 2025) – This week-long Festival of Welsh and International music, culture and heritage, offers something for all ages. And why not take advantage of Snowdonia National Park being on the doorstep and explore what it has to offer. Whether you love hiking, with walks suitable for all capabilities, prefer a spot of kayaking, medieval castle exploring, or live for the thrill of a zip wire, there really is something for everyone. But remember, please park responsibly and only in designated spaces to avoid harming the delicate eco-system. The best solution is to park in any Powys County Council car park using PayByPhone.