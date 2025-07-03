Barmouth Beach has been voted best place to park in the UK without blowing the budget.
Temporary car insurance experts Tempcover analysed data based on parking costs, review ratings and the number of reviews of the UK’s most popular seaside destinations- giving each location a score out of 10 to reveal the best and least favourable to park without blowing the budget.
Tempcover said: “Barmouth Beach in Wales tops the list as the best UK beach for parking, scoring an impressive 9.69 out of 10 for its cheap parking cost and high review rating.
“Visitors can enjoy its sweeping sands and stunning views for under £3.10 for four hours, making it an ideal spot to park for a day out at the beach.”
At the other end of the scale, Camber Sands in East Sussex ranks lowest for parking convenience, with a hefty £18 average fee for four hours and a low average Google rating of 3.8.
Popular spots like Brighton Beach (£17.22) and Bournemouth (£9.97) also came in at the lower end of the list.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.