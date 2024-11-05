The organisers of Barmouth community bonfire and firework display have thanked everyone for their support - and announced the date for next year’s event.
This year’s display took place on the quay at Barmouth on Saturday, 2 November.
Next year, Barmouth will celebrate bonfire night in the same place on Saturday, 1 November.
Releasing the information on social media, the organisers said: “Now that the dust is settled and we have had some rest we would just like to thank everyone who came to watch.
“We hope you enjoyed it and hopefully we will see you all again next year. We always aim to be bigger and better if that’s at all possible.
“There are so many people who help us out and support us in all sorts of different ways and we just want to say a massive thank you to all the businesses for their continued support.”
Those businesses include Rehau Blaenau plastics, Trawsfynydd power station, Jewsons, D G T Agri, Owen enviro, Caerddaniel caravan park, Stone west, Barmouth Town Council, Barmouth lifeboat, fire crew, harbourmasters, coastguard and first responders, Faye and all the staff at the Lobster Pot, SDS Discount, Bright Sparks, ASG audio, Fx Stage Productions, Batala Galez, Oasis Nursery, Sign Creation, the fire building team - Kyle, Rob, Iwan, Gareth, Kane, Collin, Ebbie, Jamie, Vic, Shaun, Adam, Kearon – the bucket collection team - Natalie, Dave, Eloise, lizzy, Renekah, Hody and Elly, Cerian, Eira and Tracy for light sales, Sian for face painting, Jackie for litter cleaning and last but not least, the behind the scenes team
Tina Hanney, Liza Morris and organisers Ricky and Damo.
Thank you once again to everyone who has supported/helped in any way. Without you the event doesn’t happen.”
Announcing next year’s date, they also issued a reminder for donations.
“Please remember our committee members do so much voluntarily to make this happen but we need your help us by donating so we can keep this going.
“If you were here at the weekend and didn’t see our buckets please donate at