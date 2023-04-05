Dressed in unique and eye-catching red, white and black Batala costumes, the drummers then made their way to the beach for a performance like no other. With around 10 lines of drummers, and around 11 in each line, the finale featured over 100 drummers banging colourful drums on the golden sands of Barmouth’s beautiful beach. The enthusiasm, thrill and feel-good vibes of the music helped to keep the band drumming for well over an hour, and spectators were thrilled, especially when the band split intwo for an emotional piece called Lilu, which started with just a repinique drum and singing from the band. This traditional practice involves singing to the gods before the rhythm is played, and thanks to the scenic and tranquil surroundings, it was an impressive and spectacular thing to see.