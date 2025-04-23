Last year the volunteer-run organisation hosted an alternate stage during Machynlleth Comedy Festival weekend offering family friendly fun throughout the weekend at the Taj Mahal Community Hub.
The alternative stage became a huge success with the final night at capacity, showcasing local talent and fundraising for local causes.
The stage is returning again this year with workshops, performances, bands and DJs through the festival weekend from the evening of Friday 2 May until late on Sunday 4 May.
A spokesperson for Mach Fringe said: “The 2025 Mach Fringe is go!
“We are choosing to volunteer our time for [this event] because we really want to give a stage to celebrate our local artists during the comedy festival, and use it as an opportunity to raise some funds for great local projects, including the Taj Mahal Hub, Machynlleth Youth Club, Radio Dyfi and more.
“We are running this as an entirely separate event, and making the most of all the visitors who will be in our town, to show off our epic local talent, of which there is such an abundance!”
Machynlleth Folk Festival will then take over the stage on the Saturday evening.
Sunday night will see a cabaret with improv and drag followed by DJs to close out the weekend.
Saturday daytime will kick off at midday with a session of kids theatre games followed by performers and live music from Ailsa, Liam Rickard, Phil Wheeler and Frantasmagoria.
Sunday daytime will begin at midday with kids yoga and hoops with Jess Mess followed by Bingo, poetry, storytelling and workshops.