Barmouth is second most popular beach in Wales

Barmouth is a beautiful beach located in Gwynedd, Wales. Barmouth is well known for its beautiful scenery, its clear waters, and its sandy beaches. The beach is also a popular spot for dog walking, surfing, bodyboarding, and other water sports. Barmouth is a great place to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the area. 3. Sandhaven, South Shields Sandhaven beach in South Shields is a beautiful sandy beach that stretches for miles. It is perfect for a relaxing day by the sea with stunning views of the coastline. The beach is situated next to Sandhaven Park and has a number of facilities including restaurants, cafés, toilets and a children’s play area.