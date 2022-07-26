Barmouth is second most popular beach in Wales
Subscribe newsletter
BARMOUTH beach is the second most popular beach in the UK, according to the latest Instagram searches.
Data analysed by holiday home insurer, Schofields, also found out the best seaside walking routes that are easy to access and also dog-friendly.
There are just over 11,000 miles of coastline to visit and explore in the UK. With the recent heatwave, travellers destinations and beach walks have been revealed.
Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower proved to be highly popular with 34,554 photos, showcasing peaceful and long rocky views.
Barmouth, Gwynedd in Wales has 15,638 photos that display beautiful beach surroundings and mountaintop scenes.
Sandhaven, South Shields beach has 15,282 photos, providing picturesque views and walking routes.
Beach lovers in the UK are spoilt for choice having plenty of impressive places and coastline walks to explore.
The top 8 beaches in the UK are:
1. Three Cliffs Bay, Gower
Three Cliffs Bay, located on the Gower Peninsula in Wales, is renowned for its dramatic cliff formations and beautiful sandy beaches. The bay is a popular spot for both swimming and surfing, and its unique geological features make it a popular destination for rock climbers and hikers. You can take a short walk along the coastline to the pretty fishing village of Port Eynon.
2. Barmouth, Gwynedd
Barmouth is a beautiful beach located in Gwynedd, Wales. Barmouth is well known for its beautiful scenery, its clear waters, and its sandy beaches. The beach is also a popular spot for dog walking, surfing, bodyboarding, and other water sports. Barmouth is a great place to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the area. 3. Sandhaven, South Shields Sandhaven beach in South Shields is a beautiful sandy beach that stretches for miles. It is perfect for a relaxing day by the sea with stunning views of the coastline. The beach is situated next to Sandhaven Park and has a number of facilities including restaurants, cafés, toilets and a children’s play area.
4. Big Sand, Highland in Scotland
Big Sand is a beautiful beach in Scotland and one of the local favourites, making it a pleasant visit. The Highland scenery is stunning and the sand is very white. It’s also a great place to find some peace and unwind. 5. St Aidan’s Dunes, Northumberland
St Aidan’s Dunes in Northumberland is a beautiful beach that is perfect for a summer getaway. The sandy shore and crystal-clear water are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and paddling. There are also plenty of opportunities for walking and exploring the surrounding area. The beach is situated close to the village of St Aidan, which has a variety of shops, restaurants, and cafes.
6. Old Hunstanton, Norfolk
Old Hunstanton is a beautiful beach in Norfolk, England. The beach is located on the north coast of Norfolk, and it offers stunning views of the North Sea. Old Hunstanton is a popular destination for people who want to enjoy the beach, and it is also a great place for people who want to take advantage of the many activities that are available in the area.
7. Dymchurch, Kent
Dymchurch, a beautiful beach in Kent, has been named one of the best beaches in the UK by the Conde Nast Traveler. The secluded beach is known for its dramatic cliffs, crystal-clear water, and miles of sandy shoreline. Visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and hiking along the coast. Dymchurch is also a popular destination for biking and horseback riding.
8. Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire
Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. With its pristine sands and clear waters, Mablethorpe is a popular destination for families and couples alike. Visitors can enjoy all the traditional beach activities such as swimming, sunbathing and dog-friendly walks. There are also plenty of opportunities for walks along the coastline, with stunning views of the sea.
Phil Schofield from Schofields Insurance said: “With the ongoing heatwave in the UK, we’ve found 8 of Instagram’s most recently popular seaside walks and beaches that make for a great day out and cater towards being dog-friendly. Staycations in the UK have become more favourable in recent years and exploring UK’s coastline free days out seemed the perfect quest to find easy to access beaches with car parking, refreshments and attractions nearby.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |