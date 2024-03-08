A CEREDIGION police officer has appeared in court accused of sexual assault.
Dyfed-Powys Police detective constable, Sam Garside, 30, from Lampeter, is accused of sexual assault by penetration in December 2021, while off-duty
Appearing before Swansea Magisrates Court earlier this week, no plea was entered and the case was committed to Swansea Crown Court.
He was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance on 5 April.
Garside has been suspended from duty by Dyfed-Powys Police in July 2023.