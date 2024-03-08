Extra CCTV will be coming to Aberystwyth, the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner has said after he secured funding of nearly £800,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets 5 Fund.
The commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn submitted a total of five funding bids to the Safer Streets 5 fund, totalling almost £1million.
However, funding cuts applied by the Home Office have meant that the revised award is now £795,481.
One of the initiatives the cash will be used for will be for “additional CCTV for Aberystwyth town”.
The bids also include a number of intervention initiatives that between them address Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), acquisitive crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB).
Collaborators include Local Authorities and specialist sector partners including domestic abuse organisations.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said; “Securing eight hundred thousand pounds of funding for intervention initiatives targeting violence against women and girls, acquisitive crime and anti-social behaviour represents our relentless commitment to the safety and well-being of our communities.
“This investment underlines our dedication to work collaboratively with local partners to find proactive solutions, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of these initiatives as we work to ensure safer and more resilient communities for all”.