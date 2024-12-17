Barmouth RNLI has released a Christmas record to thank their supporters.
You can see their version of ‘Fairytale of New York’ on the ‘Cambrian News’ website and the RNLI group’s Facebook page.
The volunteer lifeboat crew wanted to record the song to spread a Christmas cheer and to thank their supporters but they needed permission from those who held the rights to the original song.
Thankfully Jem Finer from The Pogues, Sony and Universal all responded with great interest.
With lyrics adapted by coxswain Rob Williams and the crew full of enthusiasm they set about recording the vocals and filming scenes for the video.
“We introduced the video to the station volunteers at the annual thank you evening and released it on Facebook where our wonderful supporters are enjoying it as evidenced by over 36,000 views and many positive responses,” a Barmouth RNLI spokesperson said.
“The station has also has fabulous feedback from those who hold the rights to the original who really like what we have done with our version.”