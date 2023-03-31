Barmouth WI met in Parlwr Mawr at the Dragon Theatre at 2pm on Wednesday, 22 March.
Dinah Pickard from Harlech was the speaker, who had brought along several bunches of flowers and foliage ready to transform into flower arrangements.
Dinah worked effortlessly to create beautiful displays in reds, purples and oranges using chrysanthemums, carnations, tulips and alstroemeria.
She explained that it was best to use the foliage first to create the basic shape of the arrangement, then place the flowers.
Much of the greenery came from her garden and she particularly liked to use different varieties of pitosforium.
When the arrangements were completed, it was easy to see how Dinah was so successful in competitions at local and County Show levels.
Dinah very kindly donated three of the arrangements and bunches of the left-over flowers for the raffle.
Some Barmouth members had recently attended and provided the refreshments for a Welsh tea in Llanelltyd on 2 March.
They were entertained by Stella Shaw from Bala with slides and anecdotes of her trip to Patagonia.
Also six Barmouth members had been to the Harlech meeting on 8 March where Sheila Maxwell gave a very interesting talk on Coleg Harlech.
The Barmouth Bar and Grill was the venue for an enjoyable meal attended by 17 members on 10 March.
Future events include a food taster evening at Llanelltyd on 20 April and a darts competition at Bala on 24 April.
The next meeting on 26 April at 7pm will be with Diana Treganza on ‘Beach Coast Guardians and Sea Shepherds UK’.
The competition is for the best beach find. Visitors are welcome.