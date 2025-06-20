More than 50 cyclists have helped to raise £35,000 to support people living with and affected by motor neurone disease (MND) after cycling 330 miles from Barmouth to Yarmouth in honour of their friend.
On 12 June, the team departed from Barmouth’s Sandbanks Hotel on Marine Parade bound for Great Yarmouth in Norfolk as part of an epic coast-to-coast challenge. The ride was organised by Justin Middleton whose best friend, David Scott is living with MND.
Justin said: “The cycle went really well.
“Getting out of Wales was tough, there were large hills covering distancing of more than four miles and that challenge was made even harder by driving rain and high winds.
“Given that most of the cyclists only met for the first time in Barmouth the camaraderie was something special and just got stronger as the event went on.
“Overall it was a huge success. We helped to raise awareness of MND by cycling the breadth of Wales and England and we expect to have raised well over £35,000, for which we are very grateful.”
MND is a terminal, neurological disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time, leaving them unable to speak, eat or even breathe.
It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis.
Six people per day are diagnosed with MND in the UK.
The money raised will allow the MND Association to improve care, support and information for people living with MND and their families and carers, while also funding vital research.
To learn more about the Barmouth to Yarmouth Challenge, or to donate, visit www.givewheel.com/fundraising/6142/barmouth-to-yarmouth-bike-ride/
For more information about MND and the work of the MND Association across Wales please visit www.mndassociation.org.
