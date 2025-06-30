Barmouth WI met at the Dragon Theatre at 7pm on Wednesday, 25 June.

Guest speaker Wendy Cleaver, a Media Lecturer from Dolgellau College, spoke about online scams and general safety on devices. Members got lots of advice about recognising scams and staying safe online.

Recent events include 4 June when members of the WI met to plant a beautiful display of flowers (as always) outside Barmouth Leisure Centre. Barmouth Carnival was on 14 June with the WI float, Christmas in June, winning Best Float. A fantastic day was had by all.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday 23 July at 7pm. Visitors welcome.