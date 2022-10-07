Beach-goers keep access to popular Ceredigion beach
OFFICIALS have confirmed that access to Clarach beach will not be lost because of the development of the former Glan y Mor holiday park.
Locals have raised concerns in recent months that access to the beach north of Aberystwyth will be lost due to development work with a car park being cordoned off in the north side of the village and signage had been placed along the grass verge warning people not to park. Ceredigion County Council confirmed that access remains for members of the public to the beach.
Thomas Scarrott of Clarach Bay Holiday Village on the southern side of the beach has said that beachgoers are welcome to park on that side of the beach after Allens Caravans cordoned off the car park, which is private land.
The new owners were also criticised earlier this year for changing the name of the holiday park from Glan y Mor to Aber Bay.
