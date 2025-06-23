Plans for a new heritage railway station at Beddgelert – which hit the bumpers after being rejected by national park planners – have been overturned on appeal.
The Ffestiniog Railway Company appealed to the Planning and Environment Decision Wales over a decision by Eryri National Park Authority to reject plans for the new station.
This appeal was been won, and a separate appeal for costs against the park was also awarded to the railway.
Plans concerning “construction of a new railway station on an existing concrete slab” were submitted in May 2024 and rejected that July.
Welsh Government inspector Richard Duggan’s report describes the 2006 station application for a ticket office, toilets, waiting room, café and sale of souvenirs, approved with conditions. At the time, a concrete slab was laid in preparation of work.
Conditions limiting souvenir sales and café use, but were later successfully appealed.
Seventeen years later, new plans proposing an alternative design to the 2006 building using the same slab were submitted, but in May 2023 the planning committee rejected the new scheme.
The inspector said the main issues surrounded the character and appearance of the area, living conditions of neighbouring residents, odour and noise, the vitality and viability of Beddgelert, highways safety and the Dark Skies Reserve.
He noted the new building was 20 per cent smaller than in 2006. The lower section of roof would also “reduce visual impact of the building” and updated designs included allowing solar panels to be integrated.
The proposed materials were now natural, local and “more sustainable” using timber, slate and glass, “more appropriate” to the site than the approved brick and render building.
The building would see “improved facilities for older visitors and those with mobility issues.”
Regarding claims over “harmful and overbearing impact on residents” and “smells and noise,” he noted the authority had not made any submission “to substantiate this”.
He also considered the distance between the station building and nearest property was “sufficient”.
He also felt a modern, sound-proofed building with dedicated eating and drinking facilities would “improve the current situation”.
Café seating was at the “farthest point” from properties and there were “opportunities to extract odours”.
He concluded it would not have a detrimental impact on the living conditions of neighbouring residents, dismissing views that the café and retail plan was harmful to the vitality and viability of Beddgelert.
The current train timetable provides a long period of time between trains arriving and returning, he said: “Therefore, those passengers have a significant period of time to visit the village and enjoy the varied local facilities available including cafés, public houses and other local attractions.
“The appellant estimates in January-December 2023 approximately 23,010 passengers alighted in Beddgelert station.
“It is inevitable some passengers at the station who will stay to use the new café and facilities, due to the relatively steep walk down into the centre of the village.
“However, the vast majority…will have chosen to do so to enjoy the natural beauty of the village and wider area.”
