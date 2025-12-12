Andrea Clewett is taking a break from directing her award-winning company Showerscape, to race across India, raising funds to build weather-resistant classrooms for underserved children in Chennai.
In March she will be setting off from Chennai, driving 1000km in a tuk-tuk (rickshaw) to Goa in a team of 50 female entrepreneurs, aiming to empower the next generation of women and girls.
Aiming to collectively raise £350,000, every penny will go towards building new safe classrooms for Chennai children, especially girls and those with special needs, giving them a secure place to learn.
Andrea, a 45-year-old mum of three, said she got involved via the amazing network of businesswomen in the Great British Entrepreneur community, adding: “I’m so pleased to be involved, to be able to help women and girls who are far less advantaged than we are.
“It’s going to be really tough, and certainly not a holiday, it’s going to be challenging emotionally too, and I am a bit of a ‘crier’ (happy, sad or frustrated!), so who knows how I will cope when I’m there!”
Some of the funds raised will help to upskill young women, supporting them to achieve economic independence.
The funds will also be used to improve maternal healthcare, with high rates of postpartum anaemia in Chennai.
All the money raised will go to these projects, with the women covering the expedition costs themselves.
Andrea is looking for business sponsorship - in exchange, the business logo or branding will feature on her expedition t-shirts - to sponsor her, donate to her GoFundMe page with your business name (£100 minimum for business sponsorship).
The public can also donate via her page here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/1000km-rickshaw-rally-fundraiser-from-chennai-to-goa
