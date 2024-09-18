Machynlleth’s beloved lantern parade is taking a ‘fallow year’ this year to aid fundraising efforts.
The announcement that the parade would not be taking place this year was made this week after locals had started asking when the next procession, usually an autumnal affair, would take place.
The organising group said: “Due to a need to fundraise, look at future sustainability and recruit new crew members, we are taking a break this year.
“We are not disappearing - keep an eye out for future plans and ways to get involved.
The lantern parade began in 2003 bringing together residents to create home-made lanterns that are then paraded through the town.