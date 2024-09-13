Machynlleth’s community sauna is looking for a temporary site to start making the town sweat.
This summer the Sawna Dyfi Project won £20k funding from the National Lottery Awards for All grant, hoping to offer a community sauna this autumn.
The Machynlleth team are beginning to build their on-wheels sauna and plunge pool.
Though the project’s eventual home will be on the grounds of Y Plas, gaining planning permission to put the project next to the Grade II listed building has proven tricky.
In the meantime, the team are looking for short-term sites to create pop-up sauna experiences so the community can access the new facilities sooner.
Sawna Dyfi’s Rob Key said: “We want to say a big thanks to National Lottery for the funding!
“This will help us build the initial phase of the project which includes one mobile horsebox sauna, plunge pools, lighting, plants, security measures, showers and insurance.
“We hope to build larger saunas that we can put to use at a later date which will be funded from any revenue generated.
- We’ve been receiving lots of incredible support from local businesses and people who have offered materials, consultancy, services and workshop space.”
If you want a sauna in your backyard, car park or pub in Machynlleth get in touch with the team via their Facebook page.