NEW Cymru manager Craig Bellamy was a welcome visitor to Machynlleth on Monday to honour the legacy of Owain Glyndŵr.
Owain Glyndŵr Day is held every year on 16 September to celebrate the iconic figure who led the Welsh revolt against English rule in 1400.
Bellamy sat down for a chat with Ysgol Bro Hyddgen pupils at the Owain Glyndŵr Parliament House.
Bellamy said: "I have a big tattoo of Owain Glyndŵr on my arm.
“I have to understand being Welsh, where I'm from, and the most important people to have come from our country. It means a lot to me.
“Anyone who is Welsh I always follow in any sport or actors, performers.
“I feel he (Glyndŵr) is one of the most important people who has ever been in our history so I thought it only right to have a part of him with me, to represent so I never forget where I come from.
“With the history of our country and the fight for independence and our identity, I liked what he stood for. He stood up against odds and has a huge impact on our nation to this day.”
He added: “We’re a small country. You feel sometimes that you only have each other, but we don’t.
“We have a lot of people that have been successful from our country. There are no limits in life so whatever you want to achieve you’ll be able to do it because people from our country have gone to achieve some incredible things.”