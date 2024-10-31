A Llanddeiniol woman has raised more than £700 for Bronglais Hospital during a party to celebrate her 90th birthday.
Betty Williams of Tyn Rhos, Llanddeiniol recently held a party to celebrate her 90th birthday. Around 70 friends and family gathered at Llety Park to join in the celebrations.
Betty's very large extended family, many of whom live locally and all who could be present were there to enjoy the afternoon with her.
Sadly some of her descendants live too far away to have been able to join her, notably her son Roy who lives in New Zealand, but nonetheless, the party's numbers included her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And of course the husbands and wives of her children and grandchildren along with nephews and nieces and friends all swelled the numbers.
The party was treated to an excellent buffet "high tea" and the afternoon's events proved to be most enjoyable for everyone present.
Betty herself requested that there should be no presents, but that donations could be made to the Oncology chemotherapy day unit at Bronglais hospital and a total of £705 was donated to that cause.