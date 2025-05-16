A simple test for prostate cancer could save lives, but fear and embarrassment over how it used to be conducted mean many men put it off.
Prostate Cymru’s Andy Thomas is raising awareness of the PSA blood test, appealing to men to book an appointment with their GP or at one of his charity’s mobile sites.
Andy, who co-founded Prostate Cymru in 2003 with former patient Ray Murray, said: “I was a young consultant surgeon and could see there were lots of new techniques to treat prostate cancer - including a laser.
“I thought there would be pots of money to have this in Wales but there wasn’t, so I thought, what are we going to do?
“Ray was a visionary, a businessman, who gave me the confidence to say we can do this, we can start a national charity.”
They quickly raised the money for the laser and set about innovating new prostate cancer projects, funding nurses and “making sure Welsh men get the best testing, biopsies and treatment,” Andy added.
“There’s a treatment called aquablation, which fires water at your prostate. It is available in England but only privately in Wales, so we try to fund things like that, to match England, to get the best treatments for patients here. We always lag behind.
“We are also focussing on testing. We have put money aside for Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests. We’ve done about 2,500 already, and 27 men had abnormal PSA levels.”
‘Cambrian News’ editor Mick O’Reilly is adding his voice to the PSA test campaign.
He said: “‘You have cancer’ are three words I never wanted to hear yet in my case, I was partially expecting the diagnosis.
“My father died of prostate cancer about 35 years ago when he was just 67. His cancer was undiagnosed and had metastasized to his bones by the time it was discovered. It was untreatable at that stage and the only course open was pain management.
“I was about 37 at the time and living in Toronto and his diagnosis and death within a year was quite shocking.”
Early detection is key to fighting this very treatable disease, so since turning 45, Mick “has been meticulous in having an annual PSA test” with his GP, “keeping a careful note of each reading, watching out for any tell-tale rise”.
“Four years ago, my PSA levels rose significantly, and I was referred to a urologist. I subsequently had a biopsy that found there were some pre-cancerous cells in my prostate.
“The urologist recommended monitoring and six-monthly PSA checks. It’s a simple blood test that takes less than a minute but is key to curing and treating prostate cancer.
“The PSA continued to rise and I had a second biopsy a year later. That confirmed the cancer had advanced and needed treatment.
“I was given two options – a full prostatectomy, where the prostate is removed, or brachytherapy, where radioactive seeds are inserted into the prostate, killing cancer cells.
“My initial reaction was to go for the prostatectomy. That changed after meeting the radiologist who explained I was an ideal candidate for brachytherapy.
“I researched it further and, given that there is no difference in outcomes between the two treatment option – both are equally successful for at least 12 years in men under 72 – I opted for the brachytherapy.”
Treatment involved two sessions in the theatre under full anaesthesia. The first takes a 3D map of the prostate used by the radiologist to determine the number of seeds and their specific locations, and the second two weeks later for those to be inserted. Recovery time is about a week with few side effects.
“When I say radioactive seeds, each is actually about the length of a grain of rice and the width of a paper clip,” Mick explained.
“I have 59 inside me. I laugh learning that pregnant women could not sit on my lap for more than an hour, I couldn’t hug small children for more than three hours, and I couldn’t be cremated inside the first two years.
“Thankfully, the treatment has been very successful. I’ve been given the all clear and my PSA levels now are lower that they were when I first started having them tested 20 years ago.
“My advice to every man over 50 is get yourself a PSA test ASAP.”
Neil Ackers discovered he had prostate cancer through a routine PSA test at work. The Force Risk and Business Continuity Lead at North Wales Police was 52 when he was diagnosed.
He is an ambassador for the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust which, like Prostate Cymru, works to provide PSA tests across the UK.
He became aware of PSA screening the force was running in 2019 and decided to attend a session.
“I thought nothing more of it but became concerned I hadn't received an email to say my PSA scores levels were acceptable. I received a letter known as a red letter. I took it to my GP because I was advised to. Initially, I was advised that, because of my age, I didn't need to worry about prostate cancer because I was too young. I insisted with my GP that although I was young for the normal process of screening, I'd like to because of this letter.”
Further examinations revealed “a slightly enlarged prostate” and “an area of concern”.
A biopsy was delayed by a few months due to Covid, and after a further MRI, Neil was diagnosed with prostate cancer. During the delay it had spread from the left side of his prostate to the right.
"I was advised by my consultant that if I hadn't had surgery in January 2020, my outlook would have been very bleak. They caught it just in time. If I had not attended that PSA test, I wouldn't have been here by December 2021."
Neil has since got involved with The North Wales Prostate Cancer Support Group which meets in Rhyl, Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor and Tywyn.
The group supports men who have recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, have undergone treatment or just need someone to talk to about their prostate cancer journey.
A 56-year-old Milford Haven man who has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, is urging men to get tested at Prostate Cymru’s Narberth event.
The charity is touring Wales to test more than 3,000 men for prostate cancer and descends on Narberth RFC on 1 June.
Prostate Cymru is embarking on the mission as men continue to face difficulties in getting a free PSA test from their GP. This is despite the fact that men with prostate cancer often have no symptoms.
The charity is appealing to men aged 50 or over – or those aged 45 or over if they have a family history of prostate cancer or if they are Black - to get tested.
Guy Woodham, a local councillor and former mayor of Milford Haven, was 55 when his GP suggested a series of tests as a “bit of an MOT”.
He was fit, healthy and had no symptoms, but his GP phoned to say his PSA reading was raised.
“I was referred to a urologist and had further tests which showed an abnormality,” said Guy.
“I braced myself to hear that I might need surgery but I wasn’t prepared to hear the news that it was already stage four and that it had spread to the bone. Suddenly, I had incurable, advanced cancer.
“I am now doing everything I can to raise awareness. My message to men is that you can feel fine but you may have prostate cancer. There’s no screening programme currently. Some GPs are reluctant to do a PSA test as it’s not always reliable but it’s all we’ve got at the moment. So get yourself signed up to the testing event in Narberth or go speak to your GP.”
Guy – who led a team of more than 20 on Prostate Cymru’s Big Walk last year which raised more than £10,000 - is currently responding well to treatment but says: “Hopefully my story’s helped at least one other person, because if you catch it early, something can be done.
“Most of the time, I feel positive. I still don’t have any symptoms and I have virtually no side effects from hormone treatment.”
The campaign has been described by Prostate Cymru as “ambitious and costly”. More than 3,000 tests will be made available, costing over £100,000. Prostate Cymru is working with sponsors at each event to make this possible while individuals will be asked to donate £10.
JCP Solicitors has chosen Prostate Cymru as its Charity of the Year and is proud to be sponsoring the upcoming Narberth testing event. Hayley Davies, Director and CEO said: “It’s important for us to support local causes, and we are pleased to play our part in raising awareness of prostate cancer. We also want to help our colleagues, their families, and local communities access PSA testing.
“One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, but early detection makes it much easier to treat. We strongly encourage men across the area to sign up and get tested.”
Tina Tew of Prostate Cymru says: “All men over 50 are entitled to a free PSA test from their GP. That drops to 45 if there is a family history or if they are Black. However, we constantly hear of men who have had difficulties in obtaining a GP appointment, and in some cases being refused a test.
“The evidence tells us that if we could make it easier for men to get tested, more men would welcome a test. Narberth will be our sixth testing event and we’ve received so much feedback from men, whether that’s from those who now know they need to visit their GP for follow-up tests or from those who now have peace of mind.”
On the day, a specialist nurse and consultant will be on hand to provide more detailed information on the test, and what happens next in the event of a positive test result.
Following Narberth, there is a further event at Aberystwyth RFC on Sunday 8 June with plans to add further dates in North Wales in September.
If you would like to register for a test, please email [email protected] or visit https://shorturl.at/AxnPv.
Andy added: “The key message is to catch prostate cancer early with a PSA test. Men do not have symptoms in the early stages so you’ve got to be proactive.
“If you’ve got symptoms, the cancer has grown and is not curable in most cases. Catching it early is better for the person, and saves money on treatment further down the line.
“If your level is high for your age you will get referred to hospital to check you out further. The first step is to get your PSA level tested, and we’re doing that in Narberth, Aberystwyth and North Wales soon.
“If you are worried in meantime you are entitled to have a PSA test for free with your GP.
“In time there may be a saliva test but this is a new screening study and to look at PSA, saliva and an MRI to see which one is best for diagnosing prostate cancer, but it will take many years to answer that question, so in the meantime, it’s PSA all the way.
“The test costs us about £35 to do and we pay that. We do ask for a £10 donation from everyone who comes but it’s so convenient. There will be a big car park, and it’s very fast. It’s quite a slick procedure to take blood.”
So get tested at Narberth Rugby Club on 1 June, Aberystwyth Rugby Club on 8 June or with your GP.
Visit prostatecymru.com for more information or to sponsor/take part in fundraising events including a trek across the Namib Dessert, a golf challenge and a walk in Wales.