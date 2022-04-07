Big Brother star thanks public for support

A FORMER Big Brother contestant from Blaenau Ffestiniog has thanked the public for supporting his decision to join the church.

Glyn Wise, 34, who appeared on the reality TV show Big Brother 7 in 2006, announced the change of career on social media.

On Sunday, 3 April, the former Big Brother contestant took to Twitter, to say: “Done it! Been accepted for Ordained Ministry with the Church in Wales.

“Thank you to everyone at London Church of England for their support and prayers!

“Looking forward to spread the good word and become Fr. Glyn.”

On Tuesday, 5 April, Glyn took to Twitter once again to thank everyone for their support.

He said: “Thanks everyone for your kind messages regarding joining the priesthood... Nice to see religion and Christianity spoken in a positive light. The church is open for all no matter what your background.”

Glyn was just 18 years old when he entered the Big Brother house on day one of the seventh series.

He was a popular house mate and the audience at home loved him too. He completed all 93 days in the house and was runner-up to Pete Bennett.

A spokesperson for the Church in Wales said it is not their policy to comment on individuals at this stage in their ministry but once someone is accepted to train for ministry, their name will be put forward to training college, St Padarn’s Institute, by their sponsoring diocese.

“Following an interview process, they can then train, either full-time or part-time for a range of ministries, both lay and ordained,” the spokesperson added.

“Being accepted to train as a minister is a huge and exciting step in anyone’s life and we are delighted to welcome all our new ordinands who have made that commitment.

“Over the next few years they will be trained and supported by St Padarn’s Institute so that they will be able to serve God and the community and live out what is a very full and rewarding vocation.