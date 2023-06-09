A biker who died in a crash in Gwynedd has been named as 55-year-old Idris Jones from Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Mr Jones, of Manod, died following a collision on the A493 near Tywyn on Monday, 29 May.
An inquest into Mr Jones' death has been opened and adjourned.
Police issued an appeal for information following the fatal collision, which occurred at around 9.15am on the morning of 29 May.
The incident led to the closure of the road between the Llanegryn junction and the Bryncrug junction.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said then: "At 9:17am we were contacted by the Welsh Ambulance Service reporting a two-vehicle collision on the A493 between Bryncrug and Llanegryn involving a white Vauxhall Adam and a Suzuki motorcycle.
"The emergency services attended, however despite their best efforts, the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The driver of the Vauxhall sustained minor injuries."Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number A080981.