The number of newly diagnosed TB cases in Wales increased from 71 in 2022 to 84 in 2023, but the longer-term trend is decreasing, according to a new report.
The report also finds that the infection is more frequently reported in those living in more disadvantaged areas.
While the increase in 2023 is 18 per cent on the previous year, Wales remains a “low incidence country” for TB.
Over the longer term, Wales has seen a decrease in incidence of TB since a peak of 3.7 cases per 100,000 of population in 2014.
Josie Smith, Senior Epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: “The increase in TB cases in Wales is consistent with similar trends being seen in other parts of the UK, and what we know about the impact of the disease on more disadvantaged communities.
“While the longer-term trend in Wales is of declining rates, we must not be complacent - evidence of a slowdown in the reduction in TB rates should be a concern.
“Public Health Wales will continue working in close partnership with the Welsh Government and other partners to work towards the elimination of TB, including via the Welsh Government led TB Elimination Oversight Group.”