The annual Hywel Dda ‘Loved and Lost Baby Remembrance Service’ will take place on Saturday 27 April 2024 in Carmarthen.
The service, arranged by health board staff and led by the Spiritual Care Department, has long been a source of comfort for parents and families.
The service will take place at Bethel Chapel, Hill House, Picton Terrace, Carmarthen at midday on Saturday 27 April.
Euryl Howells, Senior Chaplain at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “This service of remembrance is an important moment in the year when parents and families who has been affected by the very sad experience of babies who have passed away.
“Experiencing the loss of a baby is an incredibly painful experience, and we hope this service allows parents and their families and staff to reflect and remember in a space surrounded by support and love, as they continue on their journey of separation and grief.
“The loss of a baby is overwhelming and emotional, but to meet others who are experiencing loss in a similar way can be helpful.”
If you are unable to attend the service and wish to commemorate your loved one, please send a message to [email protected] by Tuesday 23 April 2023