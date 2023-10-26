The petition was found in storage at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC, still kept in the impressive oak chest carved by J A Hallam to transport it. In April 2023, in its centenary year, the petition was returned to Wales as a gift to the nation with support from the Welsh Government. It will now reside at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth where funds from the National Heritage Lottery will make it possible to ensure that people in Wales and further afield can learn about this intriguing chapter in our history.