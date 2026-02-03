A sheep farmer from Ceredigion is urging people across rural and farming communities not to ignore worrying symptoms - after sharing her breast cancer story in a new awareness video.
Carol Hope, from Abermeurig, near Lampeter, is a breast cancer survivor who is still actively farming. She urges others to seek medical advice early if something does not feel right.
The video is being shared ahead of World Cancer Day (4 February) as part of the Rural Communities Cancer Project and #NipItInTheBud campaign – a UK-wide partnership between The Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support working to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer in farming and rural communities.
In the video, Carol speaks openly about her diagnosis after noticing a lump in her breast the night before Christmas 2021.
After visiting a GP, Carol had a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy, which confirmed she had breast cancer.
This was followed by an intensive treatment of chemotherapy for six months to shrink the tumour followed by a mastectomy and then radiotherapy.
She started her chemotherapy in March in the middle of lambing. During her treatment she had to step back from actively farming, which was especially difficult at this time of the year.
Thankfully her daughters were able to help her husband and take on more responsibility on the farm.
She says: “The hardest part was to tell family and friends because things were going to change. Once I got the diagnosis, my diary was full of appointments. My family took on the role of being my carer in a way. I feel in some respects it was worse for them than it was for me.”
The video was shared publicly at a Senedd Reception on 13 January, attended by stakeholders from across the farming and health sectors who committed to back the #NipItInTheBud campaign.
The event highlighted the importance of early presentation and timely diagnosis of cancer, particularly in rural communities where people may delay seeking help.
Speaking about why she chose to share her story, Carol said: “It can be easy to put things off, especially when farming work comes first. But if something doesn’t feel right, it’s so important to get it checked. Early diagnosis can make all the difference.”
The Farming Community Network (FCN) works to support the health and wellbeing of people in farming communities. Carol’s story has been shared by FCN Cymru in Welsh in order to make it more accessible to the farming and rural community across Wales.
Linda Jones, National Manager (Wales), for FCN said: “Personal stories like Carol’s play a vital role in breaking down barriers around talking about health concerns. We know that people in farming often delay seeking help, sometimes until symptoms become serious. The #NipItInTheBud campaign is about encouraging early action — trusting your instincts and speaking to a doctor sooner rather than later.”
The #NipItInTheBud campaign encourages anyone who is worried about their health to contact their GP and seek advice, reinforcing the message that early presentation can save lives.
