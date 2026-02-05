A Lampeter man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Sam Jenkins, of Castell Farm, Llanfair Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The court heard that the 22-year-old was stopped while driving on the A487 at Aberystwyth on 21 September last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Jenkins had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine - in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jenkins from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
Comments
