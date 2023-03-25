Most of us recognise that rising costs includes council employees and suppliers. But we should be able to expect, at least, a minimum level of service. It’s true that Ceredigion has some unique circumstances. The number of students in Aberystwyth, for example, massively skews almost everything in the north of the county, as the recent census showed. However, the university has been there since 1874. Didn’t the council notice? Was there no long-term planning for increasing student numbers? In an ideal world, I’d like a levy on universities to make up for this. But that isn’t up for discussion now and students aren’t, despite what some say, the cause of all of our ills.