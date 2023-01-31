The Pontrhydfendigaid Show committee would like to thank all involved at the show for raising the sum of £750 for charity.
The money, raised during the Sheep Shearing competition last summer, has since been donated to the DPJ Foundation .
The cheque was presented to the regional champion, Eifiona, at the show’s annual dinner, by show chairperson Gareth Owen and show presidents Mr and Mrs Tomos Jones.
