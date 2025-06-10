A final call out has gone out to talented young musicians in Gwynedd and Ceredigion to bid for a prestigious title and cash prizes of £4,000.
Royal composer Paul Mealor says the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition at the North Wales International Music Festival could provide a big boost to their fledgling careers.
Entries are being sought from instrumentalists and singers to take part in the 2025 competition during the festival at St Asaph Cathedral from September 11-20.
Anybody wanting to compete needs to upload a video or audio clip and complete an application form before the final deadline at 5pm on Friday, 4 July. More details on how to enter are available at https://nwimf.com.
