Bookshop donates £500 to Citizens Advice
Cardigan’s community bookshop has given a welcome £500 donation to local charity Ceredigion Citizens Advice.
Bookshop chairman Guy Stoate handed over the cheque to CCA chief executive Juliet Morris.
“We have given thousands of pounds to local charities over the years,” said Guy.
“At the moment with the cost of living crisis there is an even greater demand for Citizens Advice services and we are happy to help out.”
Juliet said: “The bookshop is amazing – in so many ways! It’s a treasure trove of every kind of book imaginable.
“And the donation is hugely gratefully received. Because yes, the number of people struggling is growing and that’s putting pressure on our limited resources. But there is something extra special about this donation being from one key community resource to another – a real generosity of local spirit. And we need that, above all else, to help people through our current times.”
