Borth was dressed to impress earlier this month for the much anticipated annual carnival.

Perhaps the most popular and definitely most eye-catching event was the parade on 2 August.

Residents and businesses showed their creative and artistic flare with wild and whacky costumes creating ‘Just One Borthetto’, ‘Big Fat Borth Wedding’ and ‘Borth Flockers’ individual and group costumes.

This year's winners spanned from age four to 80+ with four-year-old Mali winning first place for the under-fives and Cruella De Ville coming first under the senior citizens’ division.

My Big Fat Borth Wedding float came second place in the floats competition
The pavements were packed with spectators in the small but mighty village, causing the procession to take almost an hour to parade through the high street.

It travelled from the golf course at the north end of the village to the RNLI centre at the south end, ending in the playing field where the prize giving took place along with further entertainment.

It was led by a Samba band and carnival queen Grace Thomas.

Carol Bainbridge, chair of Borth Carnival Committee, said: “Carnival Day is the culmination of two weeks of events which help to raise money for Borth.

“Last year the Carnival Committee was able to give £10,000 to the village and we hope to repeat this year.”

The Doctor Who theme was strong this year, with both a house and an entire float bedecked in Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels - the float won first place in the float competition
The Borth Carnival 2024 fancy dress competition results were:

Individuals under five:

1st place - Mali, age four

Individuals age 5-9:

1st place - Mermaid and Seahorse, age five

2nd place - Knight, age eight

3rd place - Envy from Inside Out, age eight

Individuals age 10-15:

1st place - Lifeguard, age 14

2nd place - Robo Bunny, age 15

3rd place - Summer Day in Borth, age 10

Senior citizen:

1st place - Cruella De Ville

Walking groups with five or less:

1st place - Deliveroo fish and chips

2nd place - Despicable Me

3rd place - Borth Forest Gump

Walking groups with six or more:

1st place - Sheep- Borth Flockers

2nd place - Rebecca Rioters

3rd place - Borth Ultimate Syncho Swim

Floats:

1st place - Doctor Pugh

2nd place - Big Fat Borth Wedding

3rd place - Just One Borthetto

Best-dressed business:

1st place - Above Stairs Antiques

2nd place - Post Office

Best-dressed house:

1st place - Day of the Dead

2nd place - The Pirate’s Bar

Magazine cover:

1st place - Ellie Green

The last event to take place is the famous Duck Race on Sunday 18th August at 2pm Glanleri Bridge, with duck entry £1 for the possibility of winning a £100 prize for the first duck, and prizes for the five runners-up.

The Pirate's Bar won runner-up in the 'best dressed house' competition
