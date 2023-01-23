Hundreds have signed a petition calling for the 512 bus services to be retained while a community centre has issued a plea to authorities.
More than 350 people have signed residents' petition against cutting the number of buses going to Borth.
And now Borth Community Hub has launched its own and called on Ceredigion County Council to safeguard the future of the service and keep it at current levels.
Mid Wales Travel announced last Monday it has been forced to reduce the 512, 301 and 304 routes - which are not subsidised by Ceredigion County Council - from 30 January.
This includes the hourly 512 service which connects Borth, Ynyslas, Llandre and Bow Street to Aberystwyth – which will be cut from 11 journeys to only six per day.
Service users vented their frustration on social media at the ‘terribly sad’ news and said how disastrous the reductions would be for the increasingly isolated villages surrounding Aberystwyth.
The petition started by residents from Borth last week has called on emergency funding to sustain the service for the next six months until a solution is found for it to continue at current levels.
After launching its own petition, Borth Community Hub co-ordinator Helen Williams said: “This timetable change will have a detrimental effect to our hub’s service users, many of whom rely on public transport to get to us.
“It will affect local people of all ages from families with babies and toddlers to older adults.
“Borth Community Hub is now appealing to both Ceredigion County Council and to the Senedd to not let this happen.
“It is quite ironic that on the one hand the county council and Welsh Government are very keen for the third sector to help alleviate the ‘cost of living crisis’ by providing the community with Warm Welcome Spaces and activities to prevent social isolation, but on the other hand, they can’t seem to do anything to reduce the diminution of essential public transport which is important for supporting so much of what they want to do and what we want to do as well.
“Similarly, many of Borth’s older residents who don’t have a car or family who can offer lifts, rely on public transport to attend NHS appointments. Hospital transport does not run between Borth and Bronglais for non-emergency appointments.
“Sadly, there is no longer any social transport to adult day services either which further restricts access for many older adults. No doubt, times are difficult, but the council really must find a way to prevent any reduction to this bus service.”
Other residents were eager to point out that the GP surgery in the village is also under threat following announcements made in the last fortnight about doctor shortages.
They say its loss would make the buses even more important for those needing to access healthcare.
But enormous hikes in fuel prices, plummeting passenger numbers, driver shortages and an end to government subsidies mean buses all over Wales are under threat.
Mid Wales Travel boss Mr Evans said passenger numbers need to improve if the bus services are to be salvaged – because companies cannot continue running at a loss.
After stinging criticism from customers on social media in the wake of the company’s announcement, Mr Evans released the following statement: “These are not changes that we want to do.
“These are changes that ensure the service continues. Firstly, please understand … these services survive purely on takings from passengers.
“The passenger numbers are below 50 per cent pre-Covid. Therefore, with 50 per cent less money coming in and the help from the government coming to an end, we are facing serious challenges.
“Added to that the rising cost of fuel, wages, parts, maintenance and utilities, we must make changes or the services will stop completely.”
The petition will be available to sign at the hub in Clarach Road, Borth, SY24 5LW from Friday.