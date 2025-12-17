A Llandysul teenager has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to assault in Carmarthen.
Nathan Brown, of 21 Lincoln Street, appeared for sentencing before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 16 December.
The 18-year-old had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in November to one charge of assault on Blue Street in Carmarthen on 28 May this year.
He also admitted damaging causing damage to a Renault car during the same incident.
Magistrates handed Brown a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
