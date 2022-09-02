Borth RNLI stalwart steps down after 30 years
AFTER more than 30 years as lifeboat operations manager at Borth Lifeboat Station, Ron Davies MBE is stepping down from the role.
Known as Ronnie, Mr Davies total service with the RNLI has reached 56 years, after beginning his career in 1966.
The RNLI said that Ronnie’s “incredible service” will continue in the role of Boathouse Manager at Borth station.
Mr Davies was part of the very first crew to be stationed at Borth, beginning as a D-Class crew member in 1966, joining when the station was first opened.
Ten years later, he took on the role of Helm at the station.
In 1978 he received a Thanks on Vellum award from the institution for a rescue of people off rocks.
Another Thanks on Vellum award was made following another rescue of people off rocks in 1991.
A year later in 1992 Mr Davies retired as the Borth lifeboat crew’s Helm and became Honorary Secretary.
In 2004, he was awarded an MBE for services to the community, as a volunteer at RNLI, HM Coastguard and Fire Service.
Mr Davies was awarded RNLI’s Gold Badge in recognition of his valuable support of the lifeboat service, in 2013.
In 2020 he was awarded his 50 year service badge.
Borth RNLI Lifeboat members said: “Everyone at the station would like to thank Ronnie for his service and we are all delighted that Ronnie is remaining as part of the team.”
